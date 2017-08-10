U.S. Congressman Duncan visits TCNA

Anderson, S.C.—U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, SC-3, spent time meeting with the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) staff and touring TCNA’s facilities on Aug. 9.

Eric Astrachan, executive director, provided the Congressman with a brief current state of the ceramic tile industry and discussed issues in Washington most relevant to the tile industry including U.S. trade agreements, EPA regulations and increasing problems with fake ceramic tile products and false advertisements. The Congressman’s visit ended with a tour of TCNA’s state-of-the-art performance testing laboratories, led by lab manager Katelyn Simpson.

“We are honored Congressman Duncan took time out of his busy schedule to stop by the Clemson Research Park for a visit with TCNA,” said Bill Griese, director of standards development & sustainability initiatives, TCNA. “With our association headquarters right here in the Congressman’s backyard we wanted him to see firsthand the relevance of the ceramic tile industry and our organization’s involvement in research, testing and the development of standards.”