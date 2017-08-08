USG unveils quick-dry liquid waterproofing

Chicago—USG Corp. unveiled its Durock brand liquid waterproofing membrane, a durable and seamless application for use in commercial and residential tile and stone applications. USG Durock liquid waterproofing membrane only requires a one-coat application when installed over smooth surfaces and is suitable for wet areas from showers (including steam showers) to flooring assemblies to countertops.

USG Durock liquid waterproofing membrane is a strong polymer-based fluid application that is designed to be to be rolled, brushed, troweled or sprayed. This liquid membrane provides a sealed waterproof barrier in a single-step application when administered over vertical smooth surfaces or in a two-ply application when used on rough surfaces and all horizontal surfaces. Its fast-drying time allows for quick turnaround on the jobsite.

“There’s always a bathroom to fix up or renovate, and for designers and installers productivity on the jobsite is more important than ever,” said Matthew Samuels, product manager, USG. “Our USG Durock brand liquid waterproofing membrane brings the trust, flexibility and level of performance that our customers have come to expect from the USG Durock brand waterproofing membrane portfolio, in an application that’s easier to use than sheet membrane solutions and is faster to install because of the quick drying time.”

For more information, visit usg.com/tileandflooring.