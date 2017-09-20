Back To Homepage

Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament generates $160,000 for FCIF

September 20, 2017
AlanGreenberg.golfLogoManchester, N.H.—The 15th annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament hosted by CCA Global Partners took place on Sept. 19 at the Barnsley Gardens Resort in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Members and supporters of the floor covering industry gathered for a friendly round of golf to benefit the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF). The $160,000 in funds raised will support the foundation in their efforts to financially assist those who are, or have been, affiliated with the floor covering industry that have experienced a life-altering hardship, like catastrophic illness or a severe disability.

“We feel fortunate to host this wonderful event,” said Howard Brodsky, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “Having the opportunity to bring awareness to the admirable work of the FCIF, and raise money in the process, is something we truly cherish.”

Each year, the event draws manufacturers, distributors, retailers, industry trade associations and individuals from within the floor covering industry, along with supporters from related industries together. They contribute to the FCIF by participating in the tournament as well as through sponsorships and donations.

“This event continues to be one of the largest contributors to the FCIF thanks to all our colleagues that participate,” said Rick Bennet, co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “It’s a powerful feeling when an industry is able to unite and offer support to a worthy cause.”

To learn more about the efforts of the FCIF or to apply for aid, visit fcif.org.

15th Annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf TournamentAlan GreenbergcharityFCIFFloor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF)flooringFloors
