Armstrong Flooring supports Lancaster Day of Caring with largest employee team

September 22, 2017
Day of CaringLancaster, Pa.—More than 220 Armstrong Flooring employees and their family members volunteered for service projects during the annual Day of Caring sponsored by United Way of Lancaster County. The Armstrong Flooring team was the largest group of volunteers from a single business at the event on Sept. 8 and 9.

The Armstrong Flooring group volunteered at 11 nonprofit organizations, including a children’s museum, a school, an animal shelter, parks and service agencies. Projects included replacing flooring, cleaning, landscaping and painting. In addition, employees at company’s corporate headquarters in Lancaster recently pledged more than $130,000 to the annual United Way campaign. Contributions fund initiatives designed to provide education, preparation for employment, and access to medical care.

“One of our corporate values centers on support of the community, and our employees certainly demonstrated that in their generous response to United Way this year,” said Don Maier, Armstrong Flooring CEO and a member of United Way of Lancaster County’s board of directors. “I would like to congratulate our team and thank them for supporting United Way both through the campaign and their volunteer efforts.”

Employees at Armstrong Flooring plants around the country also conduct United Way campaigns and participate in volunteer service days throughout the year.

