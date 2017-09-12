Armstrong Flooring unveils new fall promotion for Elevate retailers
Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has introduced “The New Look of Tough” national retail promotion to correspond with its new TV and digital advertising campaign on HGTV to help drive in-store traffic during the important fall selling season. Consumers can receive 10% off qualified Armstrong Flooring products for savings up to $500.
The promotion runs from Sept. 18-Nov. 13 (redemption through Dec. 15) and includes some of Armstrong Flooring’s newest, most popular products. Qualifying collections include Artisan Collective engineered hardwood; TimberCuts engineered hardwood; Woodland Relics engineered hardwood; Pryzm luxury flooring; and vinyl sheet with Diamond 10 technology.
Consumers who purchase a minimum of four cartons will qualify for a 5% rebate offer, while those who purchase a minimum of 16 cartons can qualify for a 10% rebate. The purchase must be made during the promotion period from a participating Elevate retailer. The maximum discount is $500 in the form of an Armstrong Flooring Visa Prepaid card.
For more information, visit: armstrongflooring.com/newlookoftough.