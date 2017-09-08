Back To Homepage

Armstrong installation expert honored with CFI Chris Davis Award

September 08, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CFI CHRIS DAVIS AWARD-Rick Herr-AFI-Dave Garden-CFI 1Lancaster, Pa.—At the 24th Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) Convention in Orlando last month, the fifth annual Chris Davis Award was presented to Rick Herr, field installation specialist of Armstrong Flooring, for recognition and dedication to quality flooring installation. Since 1993, CFI has been a trusted source and destination for the latest information on new products, tools, techniques and training for the flooring professional.

To qualify for the award an individual must display attributes of the late D. Christopher Davis, former president and CEO of the World Floor Covering Association. The individual must possess the ability and willingness to work with the flooring industry to build a stronger foundation among all partners. The person must also display the characteristics of leadership to achieve goals that are directly related to the advancement of quality flooring installation.

Herr has enjoyed a 48-year relationship with Armstrong Flooring. He spent his first 30 years in new product development for resilient and carpet products. Herr was involved in the development of Designer Solarian II and the Cleansweep coating as well as the seam coating for residential sheet products. He has four U.S. patents on products and coatings. In the past 18 years, he has served as a field installation specialist for the eastern U.S. and Canada.

Herr recently headed the Armstrong Flooring Installation School, which has been training flooring installers for more than 80 years. The school is recognized for the quality of its instruction, knowledgeable teaching staff and continued leadership in the development of new installation methods and procedures.

For more information, contact: training@armstrongflooring.com.

Tags
Armstrong flooringCFIChris DavisChris Davis AwardRick HerrWFCA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Karndean Designflooring assists hurricane relief programs, hosts donation drives

Export, Pa—Karndean Designflooring plans to work closely with hurricane relief organizations and impacted customers and retailers to aid in cleanup and rebuilding efforts in the coming months. The company has

Read More

Armstrong installation expert honored with CFI Chris Davis Award

Lancaster, Pa.—At the 24th Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) Convention in Orlando last month, the fifth annual Chris Davis Award was presented to Rick Herr, field installation specialist of Armstrong Flooring,

Read More

Armstrong pledges to donate flooring for disaster recovery efforts

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has pledged to donate 250,000 square feet of flooring to support rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters. The company will contribute flooring through a

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open