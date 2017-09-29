Back To Homepage

Coverings opens online registration for 2018 show

September 29, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-09-29 at 4.53.20 PMArlington, Va.—Coverings, the largest international tile and stone show in North America, has opened online registration for its 2018 show, taking place in Atlanta, May 8-11. Coverings provides a stage for the most innovative tile and stone products from around the world and delivers critical information about the industry’s latest trends through the show’s annual CEU-accredited conference program—all free of charge. Attendees can now register and reserve housing.

Taking place in Atlanta for the first time in five years, the 2018 show will feature 1,100 exhibitors representing more than 40 countries and take over 450,000 square feet of exhibition space at the Georgia World Congress Center. Programming for Coverings 2018 will offer sessions for every category of tile and stone professionals featuring more than 60 CEUs for attendees. Along with networking opportunities, the 2018 show will feature the latest in products, innovations and live demonstrations.

“Coverings aims to not only highlight the inherent value of tile and stone materials—their adaptability, durability, low environmental impact and beauty—but also foster connections between industry professionals, to grow businesses and build lasting professional relationships,” said Alena Capra, Coverings industry ambassador. “We’re thrilled to make our return to Atlanta in May and to engage with the vibrant community of industry professionals that comprise this market.”

Coverings offers attendees the opportunity to register through their social channels and easily invite their network to participate in the show. Benefits of early registration include notice of key programs and access to conference information, promotions and other exclusive opportunities, as well as discounted hotel and travel through our hotel, airline and other partners.

For more information, visit coverings.com.

