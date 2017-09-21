Back To Homepage

Crossville launches new gauged porcelain tile panel collections

September 21, 2017
Crossville’s Cava.

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has announced the introduction of two gauged porcelain tile products: Calce and Cava.

Neutral colors and delicate nuances mark the face of Calce, a line inspired by wet plaster and concrete. The combination results in a soft, chalky visual that is both sophisticated and contemporary. Calce comes in six colors: Bianco, Avorio, Grigio, Tortora, Antracite and Nero. It is available in 3+mm thickness for wall use and is suitable for interior vertical surfaces

Cava brings you all of the style of natural stone with top performance. It comes in four colors: Bianco Lasa (in Polished or Bush Hammered finishes), Diamond Cream (in Bush Hammer finish), Noir Desir (in Polished finish) and Nero Greco (in Polished finish) and is available in 5.6mm thickness with finish options for floor and wall use.

For more information, visit: crossvilleinc.com/laminam-by-crossville.

CalceCavacollectionsCrossvillegauge porcelain tileporcelainTile
