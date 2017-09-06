Deutsche Messe decentralizes marketing activities, appoints new spokesman

Hannover, Germany—Deutsche Messe’s supervisory board has granted approval for the decentralization of the company’s marketing and public relations division. Effective immediately, all marketing and PR activities are being dispersed to three MarCom (marketing communications) departments, which will have direct responsibility for sales in the company’s core and potential core fields of business.

“Our aim in decentralizing marketing and PR and integrating them directly into our sales structures is to make our product communication even more effective,” explained Jochen Köckler, Deutsche Messe managing board chairman. “We are now even closer to the market and our customers and are therefore able to be more agile and targeted in our communication approach.”

Onuora Ogbukagu will head the Industry, Energy, Logistics MarCom department, which is responsible for marketing communications for Hannover Messe and CeMAT. Effective immediately, Ogbukagu is also Deutsche Messe’s new company spokesman, replacing Wolfgang Kossert, who left the company at the start of August as part of the restructuring process. Ogbukagu has been with the company since 2008 and has served as the press officer for Hannover Messe for the past five years. In this position, he will report directly to Jochen Köckler, the new chairman of the managing board.

Daniela Stack will head the ICT & Digital Business MarCom department. Stack’s responsibilities include oversight of all communications undertaken in relation to the repositioning of CEBIT. She also retains responsibility for central brand management and advertising. Stack has been with Deutsche Messe since 2004 and has headed the Advertising department since 2010.

Dagmar Wolf will oversee the third MarCom department, Floor Coverings & Woodworking. The department is responsible for marketing communications for a number of shows, most notably Domotex and LIGNA. Wolf has been with Deutsche Messe since 2013 and played a key role in the initial development and subsequent growth of the Scale11 startup showcase at CEBIT.