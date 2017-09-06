Back To Homepage

Deutsche Messe decentralizes marketing activities, appoints new spokesman

September 06, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-09-06 at 4.58.54 PMHannover, Germany—Deutsche Messe’s supervisory board has granted approval for the decentralization of the company’s marketing and public relations division. Effective immediately, all marketing and PR activities are being dispersed to three MarCom (marketing communications) departments, which will have direct responsibility for sales in the company’s core and potential core fields of business.

“Our aim in decentralizing marketing and PR and integrating them directly into our sales structures is to make our product communication even more effective,” explained Jochen Köckler, Deutsche Messe managing board chairman. “We are now even closer to the market and our customers and are therefore able to be more agile and targeted in our communication approach.”

Onuora Ogbukagu will head the Industry, Energy, Logistics MarCom department, which is responsible for marketing communications for Hannover Messe and CeMAT. Effective immediately, Ogbukagu is also Deutsche Messe’s new company spokesman, replacing Wolfgang Kossert, who left the company at the start of August as part of the restructuring process. Ogbukagu has been with the company since 2008 and has served as the press officer for Hannover Messe for the past five years. In this position, he will report directly to Jochen Köckler, the new chairman of the managing board.

Daniela Stack will head the ICT & Digital Business MarCom department. Stack’s responsibilities include oversight of all communications undertaken in relation to the repositioning of CEBIT. She also retains responsibility for central brand management and advertising. Stack has been with Deutsche Messe since 2004 and has headed the Advertising department since 2010.

Dagmar Wolf will oversee the third MarCom department, Floor Coverings & Woodworking. The department is responsible for marketing communications for a number of shows, most notably Domotex and LIGNA. Wolf has been with Deutsche Messe since 2013 and played a key role in the initial development and subsequent growth of the Scale11 startup showcase at CEBIT.

Tags
advertisingDeutsche Messemarketingmarketing communicationsnew company spokesmanpublic relations
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong pledges to donate flooring for disaster recovery efforts

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has pledged to donate 250,000 square feet of flooring to support rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Harvey and other natural disasters. The company will contribute flooring through a

Read More

EarthWerks unveils new products, technologies at distribution meeting

Houston—EarthWerks revealed its latest flooring innovations during its distribution meeting in Houston. Among these innovations is a rigid core flooring to be introduced in the coming months. “We have long

Read More

Karndean Designflooring named one of Pittsburgh’s top workplaces

Export, Pa.—The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has recognized Karndean Designflooring as one of the top workplaces in the greater Pittsburgh area for the 6th consecutive year. The company ranked 21 out of 50

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open