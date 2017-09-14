Emser Tile elevates concrete-look trends with Cassero collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile previewed its latest glazed porcelain tile collection, Cassero, at HD Expo 2017. The collection is available for both residential and commercial interiors and was inspired by the gradations and linear textures from concrete forms.

Cassero offers a rustic yet refined aesthetic. Four neutral colors—Black, Gray, Moka and White—in a matte finish lend a modern edge to its linear-formed texture.

The series is available in two large format tile sizes ideal for floor and wall applications: 24 x 47 and 12 x 24. Suitable for interior and exterior applications, Cassero supports the design trend of creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.

“We are dedicated to continuously introducing high quality floor and wall tile that support the latest design trends,” said Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing, Emser Tile. “With unique texture and modern colorways and sizes, Cassero elevates the aesthetic of concrete.”

For more information, visit: emser.com/products/cassero.