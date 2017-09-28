Emser Tile introduces new Legacy collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Legacy, a glazed porcelain tile collection for residential and commercial interiors that elevates wood-look aesthetics through cutting-edge techniques.

Three-dimensional surface texture and high-resolution graphics mirror contemporary hardwood panels with the inherent reliability and durability of glazed porcelain tile. Five rich, wood colors—white, sand, Havana, gray and brown—allow Legacy to lend a range of aesthetics, spanning both modern and traditional.

“Wood-look tile has the ability to suit almost every approach to design, from farmhouse rustic to elegant and refined,” said Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing, Emser Tile. “By marrying high-definition printing with true surface texture, Legacy evolves what wood-look tile can be, for a result that is fresh and familiar.”

The collection is available in 8 x 47 plank tiles. It is suitable for interior and exterior environments, contributes to LEED v4 certification and improves indoor air quality with zero VOCs emissions.

For more information, visit emser.com/products/legacy.