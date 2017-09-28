Back To Homepage

Emser Tile introduces new Legacy collection

September 28, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Emser Tile_Legacy_WhiteLos Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Legacy, a glazed porcelain tile collection for residential and commercial interiors that elevates wood-look aesthetics through cutting-edge techniques.

Three-dimensional surface texture and high-resolution graphics mirror contemporary hardwood panels with the inherent reliability and durability of glazed porcelain tile. Five rich, wood colors—white, sand, Havana, gray and brown—allow Legacy to lend a range of aesthetics, spanning both modern and traditional.

“Wood-look tile has the ability to suit almost every approach to design, from farmhouse rustic to elegant and refined,” said Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing, Emser Tile. “By marrying high-definition printing with true surface texture, Legacy evolves what wood-look tile can be, for a result that is fresh and familiar.”

The collection is available in 8 x 47 plank tiles. It is suitable for interior and exterior environments, contributes to LEED v4 certification and improves indoor air quality with zero VOCs emissions.

For more information, visit emser.com/products/legacy.

Tags
Emser TileflooringFloorsLegacy collectionnew collectionporcelain tileTile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Shaw Industries provides support for hurricane relief

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries is committed to supporting the response and recovery efforts of communities affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and other natural disasters as part of the company’s corporate

Read More

Emser Tile introduces new Legacy collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Legacy, a glazed porcelain tile collection for residential and commercial interiors that elevates wood-look aesthetics through cutting-edge techniques. Three-dimensional surface texture and high-resolution graphics mirror

Read More

Laticrete products pass new OSHA workplace standards

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has validated through independent air sample testing that its top-selling bagged products fully comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) new workplace standards (effective Sept. 23) that

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open