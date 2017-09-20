Back To Homepage

Engineered Floors reaches a letter of intent to purchase Beaulieu assets

September 20, 2017
engineeredfloorsDalton, Ga.– Engineered Floors has reached a letter of intent agreement in principle to purchase substantially all of the operating assets of Beaulieu Group. The transaction will be contingent upon approvals through the bankruptcy court and due diligence processes. Pending governmental approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Note: Beaulieu Canada is not a subsidiary of Beaulieu Group and is not affected nor part of the letter of intent agreement.

