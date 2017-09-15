Fantasy Football for a Cause: 12 charities included in FCNews’ annual fundraiser

September 11/18, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 7

The Floor Covering News Fantasy Football for a Cause league closed this year with 12 teams. All are playing for worthy causes as seen in the box below.

Each team pledged $5,000 for a total of $60,000, which will be divided as follows:

$10,000 to the winner’s charity

$7,500 to the runner-up’s cause

$5,000 to the third-place team

$4,000 to the fourth-place team

$3,000 to the fifth-place team

$2,000 to the sixth-place team

$1,500 to the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-place teams

In addition, the top player of every week will receive $1,000 and the runner-up will earn $500. The best part is all of the charities are guaranteed to receive a donation.

Following are snapshots of each cause represented by the league’s participants. FCNews and all teams encourage contributions from our readers to any charity that resonates with them.

All-Tile

The Friendship Circle of Illinois

fcil.org

The Friendship Circle of Illinois provides assistance for families with special-needs children and involves them in a full range of social and Judaic experiences. The organization is committed to creating a supportive Jewish community for special-needs children, their families and high school volunteers. Since 2006, The Friendship Circle has developed a network of programs and services for children with special needs as well as provided workshops, lectures and programs for the parents.

America’s Floor Source/Retail Lead Management

In Christy’s Shoes

inchristysshoes.org

In Christy’s Shoes was created to honor the life of Katrina Levy Zidel’s twin sister, Christy, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2006. The organization is committed to providing awareness and funds for programs that support women on their journeys of personal growth. Events such as annual Sole Celebrations provide aid to programs assisting women experiencing homelessness, unemployment, domestic abuse, substance abuse, human trafficking and brain cancer.

Anonymous

Houston Habitat for Humanity

houstonhabitat.org

Since 1987, Houston Habitat has brought people together to build homes, communities and hope. Through shelter, the organization aims to empower people to build a better future for themselves and their families by completing financial and home maintenance training, building homes with volunteers and purchasing an affordable mortgage.

Cali Bamboo

Local Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter

sandiego.surfrider.org

The Surfrider Foundation is an environmental, non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of oceans, waves and beaches through an activist network. The foundation was started in 1984 by a group of surfers from Malibu, Calif., and today has over 250,000 members and supporters with 84 chapters in the U.S. and affiliates in over 20 countries. Some of the foundation’s initiatives include beach cleanups, Rise Above Plastics day and a Blue Water Task Force.

Floor Covering News

North Shore Animal League America

animalleague.org

North Shore Animal League America’s mission is to rescue, nurture and adopt animals as well as educate potential adopters. It is the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, and is a leader in the no-kill movement—rescuing and rehabilitating animals instead of euthanizing them. Since 1944, the organization has saved the lives of more than 1 million animals. The organization is headquartered in Port Washington, N.Y., with 2,000 shelter partners across the country and around the globe.

Metroflor

Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA)

ccfa.org

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis. Since its founding nearly five decades ago, CCFA has remained at the forefront of research. The organization serves more than 600,000 patients annually and provides national education and support programs.

Mohawk Commercial

Susan G. Komen

ww5.komen.org

Susan G. Komen has transformed how the world treats and talks about breast cancer, and it has helped turn millions of breast cancer patients into breast cancer survivors. Since 1982, the organization has funded more than $920 million in research and upwards of $2 billion in medical care, community education and psychosocial support. The organization serves millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Mohawk Residential

Sunshine on a Ranney Day (SOARD)

sunshineonaranneyday.com

Sunshine on a Ranney Day (SOARD) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to renovating homes for children with special needs. Founded in 2012 by Peter and Holly Ranney, SOARD is a licensed general contractor that specializes in wheelchair accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms, in-home therapy rooms and wheelchair ramps/lifts. SOARD’s makeovers—which are facilitated through partnerships with local companies and donors—are provided to the families at no cost.

Nonn’s Flooring

Blessings in a Backpack

blessingsinabackpack.org

Blessings in a Backpack is a nonprofit organization that coordinates communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who are at the risk of facing hunger. Blessings in a Backpack is currently feeding over 93,000 children in nearly 1,100 schools in 45 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. According to the nonprofit, $100 feeds one child on the weekends for one 38-week school year through the program.

Raskin Industries

American Red Cross

redcross.org

The American Red Cross’s mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies through the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. The Red Cross is currently providing financial assistance to Texas households severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey as well as those in areas affected by Hurricane Irma. In addition to collecting donations, the organization also hosts blood drives, assists members of the military and their families, responds to global disasters, and it provides healthy and safety training and education.

Salesmaster Distributors

American Cancer Society (ACS)

cancer.org

American Cancer Society (ACS) is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy and service. With approximately 2.5 million volunteers, ACS is able to provide multiple services to those facing cancer. Thanks in part to ACS’s contributions, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the U.S. in the past two decades.

Spartan Surfaces

Harford Family House

harfordfamilyhouse.org

Harford Family House helps families and unaccompanied young adults who are experiencing homelessness transition into permanent/stable housing. In addition to shelter for families, the organization provides education in life skills, job readiness and personal growth, individualized case management to help families overcome the root cause of their homelessness, referrals to partner agencies and personal connection to the community.