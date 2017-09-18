Back To Homepage

Florida Tile names Hayes vice president of sales

September 18, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HayesLexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has named Doug Hayes vice president of sales. In this position Hayes will lead all the independent, branch and commercial sales divisions for both the Florida Tile and Cotto d’Este USA brands.

Hayes previously served as Florida Tile’s director of business development and commercial sales. His tenure at the company spans nine years and includes a 2015 induction into the Ceramic Tile Distributor Association’s Hall of Fame. He currently serves on the CTDA board of directors.

“I am honored and excited to lead this team,” Hayes said. “As we work to develop our long-term growth strategy and improve on the success that Florida Tile has already achieved, my first priority will be to place customer care at the forefront of all decisions we make. The investments we have made this past year in our manufacturing center, distribution center and SAP implantation have placed us in a great position to grow exponentially.”

Tags
Cotto de's USA brands.Doug HayesexecutiveflooringFloorsFlorida Tilevice president of sales
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Laticrete acquires international licensees

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has acquired global licensees Laticrete Costa Rica, Laticrete Norway and Laticrete Italia to further accelerate growth in the Scandinavian, European and Central American regions. “Our global reach allows

Read More

Florida Tile names Hayes vice president of sales

Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has named Doug Hayes vice president of sales. In this position Hayes will lead all the independent, branch and commercial sales divisions for both the Florida Tile

Read More

Emser Tile elevates concrete-look trends with Cassero collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile previewed its latest glazed porcelain tile collection, Cassero, at HD Expo 2017. The collection is available for both residential and commercial interiors and was inspired by the

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open