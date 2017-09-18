Florida Tile names Hayes vice president of sales

Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has named Doug Hayes vice president of sales. In this position Hayes will lead all the independent, branch and commercial sales divisions for both the Florida Tile and Cotto d’Este USA brands.

Hayes previously served as Florida Tile’s director of business development and commercial sales. His tenure at the company spans nine years and includes a 2015 induction into the Ceramic Tile Distributor Association’s Hall of Fame. He currently serves on the CTDA board of directors.

“I am honored and excited to lead this team,” Hayes said. “As we work to develop our long-term growth strategy and improve on the success that Florida Tile has already achieved, my first priority will be to place customer care at the forefront of all decisions we make. The investments we have made this past year in our manufacturing center, distribution center and SAP implantation have placed us in a great position to grow exponentially.”