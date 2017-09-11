Back To Homepage

Gerflor USA boosts hurricane relief efforts with donation program

September 11, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-09-11 at 1.46.22 PMChicago—Following the devastating effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Gerflor USA—including the Gerflor, Connor Sports and Sport Court brands—announced it would match employee donations for hurricane relief. The company and its brands are committed to helping rebuild Texas, Florida and all communities impacted.

“It’s heartbreaking to know millions of people are suffering because of natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said Lauren Gillian, director, social responsibility, Gerflor USA. “We’re a people-first company. Giving back and supporting communities where we work, live and play is an important part of who we are as people—and as a company. By matching donations, we’re supporting those in need while also recognizing our employees’ generous spirit.”

Match-eligible donations to several non-profit organizations providing relief to affected communities in/around Houston will be accepted through Oct. 11.

Tags
flooringGerflorGerflor USAhurricane relief
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

MFA complete first annual general meeting

Calhoun, Ga.—The Multi-layer Flooring Association (MFA) welcomed new members at its first annual General Assembly, held July 26-27 in Dalton. The newly formed association gathered to define the innovative, robust

Read More

Armstrong Flooring launches new consumer campaign

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring announced the launch of a new consumer campaign, “The Floor is Yours,” kicking off a multi-year effort to bring the Armstrong story to life to a new

Read More

Armstrong Flooring unveils new fall promotion for Elevate retailers

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has introduced “The New Look of Tough” national retail promotion to correspond with its new TV and digital advertising campaign on HGTV to help drive in-store traffic during

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open