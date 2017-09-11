Gerflor USA boosts hurricane relief efforts with donation program

Chicago—Following the devastating effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Gerflor USA—including the Gerflor, Connor Sports and Sport Court brands—announced it would match employee donations for hurricane relief. The company and its brands are committed to helping rebuild Texas, Florida and all communities impacted.

“It’s heartbreaking to know millions of people are suffering because of natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said Lauren Gillian, director, social responsibility, Gerflor USA. “We’re a people-first company. Giving back and supporting communities where we work, live and play is an important part of who we are as people—and as a company. By matching donations, we’re supporting those in need while also recognizing our employees’ generous spirit.”

Match-eligible donations to several non-profit organizations providing relief to affected communities in/around Houston will be accepted through Oct. 11.