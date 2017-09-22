Havwoods International takes Manhattan

Grand opening of New York-based designer showroom welcomes A&D community

By Reginald Tucker

New York—UK-based Havwoods International, a supplier of custom-crafted, mid- to upper-end hardwood flooring, officially opened its first showroom here in the trendy Flatiron section of New York City. The move follows its previously announced plans to expand the brand to the U.S. market.

The new, 3,000-square-foot-plus showroom—located at 155W 18th Street—enables specifiers to browse through the space freely, even if they don’t have an appointment. The design, which boasts accent lighting in a streamlined, uncluttered space, is in keeping with the layout of Havwoods’ showrooms in Europe and other parts of the world in which it maintains a presence.

“With this showroom we are trying to take the pain out of selecting a hardwood floor,” said Anthony Scott, head of business development, Havwoods International. “The space is easy to navigate, highlights our signature products and allows customers to roam the space and view samples. They can pull the boards out of the drawers or select samples from the designated areas.”

At every turn, visitors to the showroom have the opportunity to sample signature Havwoods collection. For example, boards from the upper-end Hand Grade line (approximately $25 per square foot) are installed on the floor throughout the space, while medium-sized sample boards from the Henley, PurePlank and Relik lines, to name a few, can be lifted from strategically placed, waist-high sample stands. Along the perimeter of the space, visitors may also select from smaller swatches.

Other eye-catching amenities include large-screen video monitors featuring “loops” of some of the company’s marquee installations from around the globe. “The videos showcase installations we have done around the world, including here the U.S.,” said Allan Singh, Havwoods general manager, North America. “This gives designers various ideas while showcasing our extensive product portfolio and our brand.”

The showroom also features a quiet space where Havwoods representatives can meet privately with potential clients to hash out additional details of a particular job. The consultation room is also equipped with video conferencing capabilities to allow more people to participate in project discussions remotely.

Expansion on the horizon

As Havwoods expands its footprint here in the U.S., the company is working to ensure it maintains adequate inventory to meet any anticipated needs. To that end, it is looking to establish additional warehousing space beyond what it already operates in Maryland.

“We service the U.S. market primarily through our distribution center in Belcamp, but we are outgrowing that facility,” Scott said. “Havwoods has an advantage in that we hold real estate interests around the world, and we have plans in place to boost our warehousing operations. This might entail locations on the East Coast or even on the West Coast to service our clients in that part of the country.”

(For more on this story, look for the upcoming edition of GO magazine, our sister publication.)