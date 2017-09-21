Back To Homepage

InstaFloor partners with Duracryl

September 21, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-09-21 at 12.30.13 PMFarmers Branch, Texas—Duracryl International B.V. and InstaFloor N.A. have formed a partnership, whereby InstaFloor will support and market Corques Liquid Lino (CLL), a liquid self-leveling linoleum product, in the North American market.

Duracryl is a Rotterdam, Netherlands-based manufacturer of durable seamless and hard floor covering products for residential and commercial use. InstaFloor is the Dallas-based subsidiary of the UK-based InstaGroup, a leading supplier of innovative, high-quality flooring products such as InstaLay and InstaCradle.

Screen Shot 2017-09-21 at 12.30.16 PM“InstaFloor has been active in the North American market for several years and has a well-established distributor network and relations that are essential for success in this market,” said Jeroen van den Berg, managing director, Duracryl.

Bas van Genderen, managing director of InstaFloor N.A., sees a great future for the cooperation between the two companies as their products are complementary. Similar to InstaLay, CLL fits perfectly into the InstaFloor product mix. “When we tested CLL we were very impressed,” he said. “When we installed it over InstaLay 25 we realized we had an extraordinary and unique floor covering product, so it was an easy decision to add it to our product line in North America.”

CLL is being touted as the first liquid-applied resilient floor covering for commercial and residential use. It is packaged in buckets and is manufactured from a combination of natural products such as resins, linseed oil, wood, cork flour, limestone and natural pigments. It is suitable for use in many different applications including schools, hospitals, retail outlets, offices, museums, homes and apartments, and is particularly suited to high-traffic areas where a hygienic, seamless floor covering with a natural look and feel is required.

