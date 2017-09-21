Back To Homepage

INSTALL announces Canadian National Apprenticeship Competition winner

September 21, 2017
IMG_20170826_2200421Glassboro, N.J.—The best floor covering apprentices in Canada recently convened in historic Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, for a unique installation competition. Marking its 25th anniversary, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) National Apprenticeship Competition (NAC) attracted dozens of participants to the port city, where they took part in two days of installation competitions and events.

Apprentice Mike McLaughlin, Local 27 Ontario, was named the winner of the flooring installation competition, showcasing his expertise.

Held from Aug. 25-26, the 2017 NAC was hosted by: Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers, Carpenter Millwright Colleges and Trust Funds of Atlantic Canada and INSTALL.

“INSTALL’s mission is to train and educate for the purpose of quality flooring installations throughout North America,” said John McGrath, INSTALL executive director. “By supporting this important Canadian event we are able to expand our profile in the country and show prospective floorcovering installers and contractors that INSTALL is committed to building their future.”

Len Bryden, executive director of training and programs for the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers, was pleased to see the continued relationship between the NAC and INSTALL. “The NAC has promoted apprenticeships and highlighted UBC for contractors and installers throughout Canada. The event brings together people from across Canada and allows them to meet, network, share successes and failures, and showcase their talent. It creates a stronger industry and shows off the programs that put us at the forefront in training.”

