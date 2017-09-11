Karastan introduces new Vintage Tapis collection

Dalton, Ga.–The luxurious Vintage Tapis collection by Karastan expands Karastan’s offering of Patina Vie designs and offers consumers vintage elegance with a one-of-a-kind feel and look.

In January 2017, Karastan unveiled 10 licensed Patina Vie designs available in three Karastan collections: Titanium, Cosmopolitan and Touchstone. This collaboration with the inspiring lifestyle brand known for combining its love of historical beauty with timeless design and contemporary energy was well received by Karastan’s retail buyers and customers.

Vintage Tapis gives consumers an entire collection—18 styles in four sizes—exclusively designed by Patina Vie’s founder Sarah Willett. The rugs feature expressions of vintage and antique style with distressed, contemporary detailing. The color palette ranges from earthy neutrals to blues, metallics and spice tones.

“Patina Vie is a brand we feel strongly aligns with the devotion to quality design that is a trademark of Karastan,” said Brandon Culpepper, vice president of specialty sales for Mohawk Home and Karastan. “The Patina Vie motto, ‘where history and style collide’ is perfectly in step with Karastan’s approach to product introductions. Karastan and Patina Vie share a similar passion for historical patterning and ornament while making it modern and palatable for today’s market.”

Although this collection is machine-made in the USA of premium EverStrand fiber for durability, it also employs a new innovative Persian knot construction. The EverStrand base yarn and cotton weft allow the rug to look, feel and perform like a hand-knotted style. Because of this construction, each Vintage Tapis rug has a drape and can be folded.