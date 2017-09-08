Karndean Designflooring assists hurricane relief programs, hosts donation drives

Export, Pa—Karndean Designflooring plans to work closely with hurricane relief organizations and impacted customers and retailers to aid in cleanup and rebuilding efforts in the coming months.

The company has waived its freight fee for customers in the impacted areas and is assisting retailers who have sustained showroom damage. In addition, the company has opened its showroom and distribution centers in Pittsburgh, Dallas and Las Vegas to receive donations for the Houston Food Bank and City of San Antonio Animal Care Services through Oct. 31. The donation drive is open to both Karndean Designflooring employees and to members of the public who wish to contribute. Wish lists of desired goods can be found on each organization’s website.

“We are committed to helping hurricane-impacted areas and our customers get back on their feet in any way we can,” said Larry Browder, CEO. “We are very grateful that our employees in those areas are safe and sustained minimal damage, but many others were not as fortunate. We realize that this is a long-term recovery effort and people who were impacted may not be able to rebuild for months.”

Internally, Karndean Designflooring has implemented a program to match monetary donations made by Karndean Designflooring employees, and additional gifts will be made to each organization in the company’s name.