Karndean Designflooring named one of Pittsburgh’s top workplaces

September 07, 2017
Karndean_HQ_exterior_webExport, Pa.—The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has recognized Karndean Designflooring as one of the top workplaces in the greater Pittsburgh area for the 6th consecutive year. The company ranked 21 out of 50 companies in the small companies category, which is comprised of employees with 50 to 149 employees in the greater Pittsburgh area, and received the overall award in the benefits category.

“One of the core values of Karndean Designflooring is that people matter,” said Larry Browder, CEO. “We view our employees as family and recognize the hard work and dedication they bring to the job day after day. We are extremely proud to receive these accolades from our employees for the past six years.”

The annual top workplaces lists are based entirely on employee feedback compiled by WorkplaceDynamics, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Employers are rated on factors such as company alignment, effectiveness, management and employee engagement; in addition to the basics, comprised of benefits, pay and flexibility.

“Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to [employees] is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there and the feeling that everyone is in it together,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a top workplace.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published the complete list of top workplaces in August 2017. For more information visit: topworkplaces.com/frontend.php/regional-list/company/post-gazette/karndean-designflooring.

