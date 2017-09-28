Back To Homepage

Laticrete products pass new OSHA workplace standards

September 28, 2017
laticrete_logoBethany, Conn.—Laticrete has validated through independent air sample testing that its top-selling bagged products fully comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) new workplace standards (effective Sept. 23) that limit the amount of respirable crystalline silica dust on the jobsite.

An industrial hygiene consultant has concluded that no respirable crystalline silica dust was measured above the OSHA detection limits in any of the products tested. In fact, the products measured well below the maximum exposure limits.

“Laticrete takes health and safety concerns very seriously, especially when it affects our industry, customers and users of our products,” said Sean Boyle, vice president of marketing North America, Laticrete. “As a continuation of our long-time commitment to the highest levels of service and quality possible, we proactively had our products tested to ensure compliance with the new national standards.”

Products representative of the tile and stone installation system, masonry veneer installation system and the specialty products division were tested. Key products included 257 Titanium, Tri-Lite, MVIS Premium Pointing Mortar and Drytek Levelex.

“There is a misconception that if a product contains silica, it is automatically harmful,” Boyle said. “We hope that this proactive, independent analysis helps reinforce that our products fully conform to the allowable workplace safety standards.

 

compliancecrystalline silica dustLaticreteOSHAworkplace standards
