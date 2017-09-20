Back To Homepage

Laticrete, The First Tee partner for 2017 Presidents Cup Golf Tournament

September 20, 2017
IMG_4426 2Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has partnered with The First Tee of Essex County to invite the program’s junior golfers to attend the 2017 Presidents Cup Golf Tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The First Tee is a national youth development program that focuses on shaping children’s lives by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.

“Part of our culture at Laticrete is investment in our local communities to help develop a healthy, well-equipped workforce for the future,” said Edward Metcalf, president and COO Laticrete N.A. “The First Tee very efficiently, and with limited resources, delivers outstanding services to less-advantaged youth, so we are happy to help them however we can. It’s wonderful to see kids of all ages and socioeconomic levels exposed to the game [of golf] and to the mental and physical discipline that can result from learning how to play.”

The First Tee junior golfers and their parents will experience two tournament practice days at this top-tier international sporting event. Additionally, two First Tee participants will have the opportunity to attend, along with many of the largest Laticrete distribution partners and end-users, the final day of the tournament.

The First Tee of Essex County chapter is owned and operated by Metropolitan New York First Tee, which includes five other chapters. Through after-school and in-school programs, The First Tee not only aims to develop players who can excel long-term in a golf career but also in life. This is achieved by providing private school scholarships, SAT tutoring, general school tutoring and more to keep children academically on track. Many players who have entered The First Tee program have left with full-ride golf scholarships to play in college.

