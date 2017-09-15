Back To Homepage

Lisbiz Strategies: The holiday season is a great time for promos

September 15, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

September 11/18, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 7

By Lisbeth Calandrino

 

Lisbeth CalandrinoHas the summer been slow? Are you and your employees enjoying a lazy time? Would you rather not think about the upcoming winter season? If so, you’re not the only one. Retailers seem to wake up at the end of November when their opportunities are gone or slim.

If you haven’t noticed, the box stores are already showing Christmas trees and other holiday items. If you’re pushing against the upcoming seasons (“Nobody buys flooring for the holidays”), you might want to stop. Now is the time to take advantage of the holidays. Put a plan in place not only for your customers, but also for your employees.

Why not make this time of year your season? The experience is alive and well; it’s up to you to decide what to do with it. It’s time to get your creative juices going. It’s important for you to create a fun holiday for your employees and the customers. Just because it’s not your season doesn’t mean the party is over.

Following are some suggestions to energize your store during the holiday season.

  1. ’Tis the season for parties. Don’t forget “Movember”—men’s health month—which happens in November. Research the occasion online and have a contest with your customers and your employees. You’ll have to get invitations out fast if you want to get on your customers’ calendars.
  2. This is also the season for buying presents. Find another retailer who does business this time of the year (a florist or party store) and join forces. One good partner would be a jeweler; she probably has a huge mailing list and this is her season. Become the new gathering place in your area. Look for unusual and local-made designs. If there’s a local trade show with holiday items, why not attend to get ideas or buy things you can resell?
  3. Unusual vinegars, olive oil and spices are in this year. Personally I would look for someone selling holiday wreaths and trees and set them up outside my store. Don’t forget to order a Santa costume.
  4. This is the season for getting dressed up. How about a fancy party? What organizations do you belong to that are looking for a place to hold their holiday party? Can you hold a Chamber of Commerce event or your networking group at your store? Have a professional designer come in and decorate your store for the holidays. Take a hint from NYC stores; Macy’s still goes all out.
  5. Host your own happy hour. Everyone loves a good drink. Combine it with a unique shopping experience and you’ll have people lining up. Show some special products and a special drink named after your store. Sell tickets for the event or let a customer in for free as long as they bring a non-customer friend. Be sure to post your event online.
  6. How about a learning experience? People want to learn how to arrange flowers or cook a special dinner. Can you find a local chef to come in and teach how to make a special entre or dessert?
  7. An art and photography show will bring in people, especially if the artists have a following and things are for sale.
  8. What about a block party or festival? This is the season to bring people together so why not be the catalyst? You may need to get permits for your events so you have to get started.

Take photos for your social media presence, testimonials about your super parties and hot items for sale. This will guarantee an overflowing crowd for your next event. (The best event will be your anti-Valentine’s networking party.)

 

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.

Tags
columnholiday promotionsholiday seasonholiday strategiesLisbeth Calandrinopromotions
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Emser Tile elevates concrete-look trends with Cassero collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile previewed its latest glazed porcelain tile collection, Cassero, at HD Expo 2017. The collection is available for both residential and commercial interiors and was inspired by the

Read More

NeoCon seeks photos from past shows

Chicago—As NeoCon nears its historic 50th edition, June 11-13 at The Mart, the show team is calling upon their community of participants—exhibitors, attendees and partners—to submit photo highlights from year’s past.

Read More

Patcraft starts Red Cross donation program for Hurricane Harvey relief

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft, working in conjunction with its parent company, Shaw, has established a donation program to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts led by the Red Cross. Over the next 90

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open