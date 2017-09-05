Back To Homepage

Marketing mastery: Cut the rope to finally grow your business

September 05, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

August 28/September 4: Volume 32, Issue 6

By Jim Augustus Armstrong

 

(Third of three parts)

Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 10.45.16 AMIn the first two parts I compared a flooring dealership to a hot air balloon. It wants to float up into the sky but a rope is anchoring it to the ground. The rope represents the amount of hours you can physically work in your business. By cutting the rope, your business can grow and you can work less. In part two, I explained two out of the five keys to cutting the rope. Here are the final three.

Key #3: Marketing. If you want to work fewer hours it is essential to delegate, which means hiring quality people. Being able to afford this requires having effective marketing strategies in place, strategies you can rely on daily to produce a consistent stream of revenue.

The best place to begin is by marketing to people who have already proven they will give you money in exchange for flooring—past customers. Here are three examples of dealers who made dramatic business transformations by marketing to past customers on a consistent basis.

  • In six months Mark Bouquet, an Illinois dealer, went from nearly closing his doors to being booked out for weeks. In recent years his business has exceeded $3 million in revenue.
  • Garry Combs, another dealer in Illinois, was on the verge of closing his doors. He not only turned his business around but within two years he opened his second store.
  • Craig Bendele, a Florida dealer, grew his business by 50% two years in a row. He is currently building his dream home.

These dealers did other things as well to build their businesses, but past-customer marketing was a major factor driving these revenue increases.

Key #4: Systems. A system is a procedure, process, method or course of action designed to achieve a specific result. Systems are the only way to produce a reliable, quality experience for your customers. They allow a person who owns 15 dealerships to deliver great service to his customers without things falling apart.

Your job as an entrepreneur is to work on rather than in your business, and that means developing and maintaining systems. Let’s say you implement a system for measuring a home and quoting the job. If something goes wrong resist the temptation to do the task yourself. Instead, work on your business by determining what went wrong and fixing the breakdown in your system.

Key #5: Management/ leadership. Part of good leadership means maximizing your team’s success. Here are three things you must have in place to ensure this happens.

First, you’ve got to give your team the tools to succeed. For example, if you want your sales team to increase their closed sales, it’s not enough to say, “You need to close more sales.” You’ve got to give them the tools, such as a step-by-step sales system that can be taught and learned. Second, you’ve got to train them on how to use the tools. Third, you’ve got to have accountability to use the tools correctly.

All three of these can be accomplished in weekly training. This same three-step process can be used for any position within your company.

By implementing these five keys you can cut the rope and allow your business to soar, while at the same time eliminating the stress and burnout of working 50-plus hours per week. If you have questions or comments I’d love to hear them. Email me at support@flooringsuccesssystems.com.

Tags
columncolumnistflooringFloorsJim Augustus ArmstrongMarketing mastery
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Flexco names Belknap White northeastern distributor

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG), one of America’s leading full-service flooring distributors, will be marketing and selling the comprehensive Flexco line throughout all six New England states and upstate

Read More

Bostik extends warranty for wood flooring adhesives

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has announced that two of its industry-leading wood flooring adhesives will now be offering a lifetime warranty for unlimited moisture vapor protection. “We are going to take Bostik’s

Read More

Karndean celebrates Korlok release at corporate headquarters

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring welcomed area architects, designers, retailers and homeowners to its U.S. corporate showroom and headquarters outside Pittsburgh to celebrate the new Korlok collection—an innovative plank featuring rigid core

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.