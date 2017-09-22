Back To Homepage

Metroflor’s Aspecta brand to be spotlighted in FCICA webinar

September 22, 2017
aspecta logoNorwalk, Conn.—Metroflor is partnering with FCICA to host a promotional webinar exploring the company’s Aspecta commercial brand of LVT flooring. Metroflor invites all flooring installation professionals to participate in this free, interactive and educational presentation, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. EST. The webinar will cover the Do’s and Don’ts of commercial installation involving WPC/rigid core floating floors and similar competitive constructions. Metroflor’s Dave Altman, director of research and development, and Paul Eanes, director of sales, will lead the discussion.

“As this is a relatively new flooring category, there is much misinformation and confusion as to where and how the installation should work,” Eanes said. “The failure to adequately define areas where industry technical experts feel comfortable with WPC-type product installations may determine the long-term commercial viability of the category.”

Altman will discuss the areas of usage for Metroflor’s Aspecta Ten rigid core product, along with key installation requirements and best practices, and when to specify dry back. The session will conclude with an audience Q & A.

For more information and to register, visit: fcica.com/webinars. The registration deadline is Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Press Release

RiteRug donates $350,000 of carpet to hurricane victims

Columbus, Ohio—In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, RiteRug Flooring has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to donate over 4,000 carpet remnants, totaling nearly $350,000, to provide comfort

Armstrong Flooring supports Lancaster Day of Caring with largest employee team

Lancaster, Pa.—More than 220 Armstrong Flooring employees and their family members volunteered for service projects during the annual Day of Caring sponsored by United Way of Lancaster County. The Armstrong Flooring

Ardex releases new self-leveling concrete topping with aggregate surface

Aliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas has announced that its Ardex K 521 self-leveling concrete topping with aggregate surface is now available for purchase at Ardex distributors throughout North America. Ardex K 521 is

