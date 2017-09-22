Metroflor’s Aspecta brand to be spotlighted in FCICA webinar

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor is partnering with FCICA to host a promotional webinar exploring the company’s Aspecta commercial brand of LVT flooring. Metroflor invites all flooring installation professionals to participate in this free, interactive and educational presentation, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. EST. The webinar will cover the Do’s and Don’ts of commercial installation involving WPC/rigid core floating floors and similar competitive constructions. Metroflor’s Dave Altman, director of research and development, and Paul Eanes, director of sales, will lead the discussion.

“As this is a relatively new flooring category, there is much misinformation and confusion as to where and how the installation should work,” Eanes said. “The failure to adequately define areas where industry technical experts feel comfortable with WPC-type product installations may determine the long-term commercial viability of the category.”

Altman will discuss the areas of usage for Metroflor’s Aspecta Ten rigid core product, along with key installation requirements and best practices, and when to specify dry back. The session will conclude with an audience Q & A.

For more information and to register, visit: fcica.com/webinars. The registration deadline is Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. EST.