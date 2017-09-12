Metroflor’s Routman to participate in Living Product Expo 2017 panel

Norwalk, Conn.—Rochelle Routman, Metroflor’s chief sustainability officer, will participate in a panel during the Living Product Expo Sept. 12-14, in Pittsburgh, Pa. “Innovation and Market Disruption: Lessons from the Field” will feature four perspectives on how to successfully disrupt the industry and create change by challenging current ways of thinking, exploring new solutions, educating and inspiring action.

Along with Routman, who will represent the manufacturing sector, the other panelists span the consulting world, a design practice and a non-profit. Attendees will hear what has and hasn’t worked for creating transformative change within an organization to achieve sustainable outcomes. Through interactive exercises, attendees will learn ways to integrate these strategies to maximize results within their own professions or organizations.

“[The] panelists will describe their unique characteristics which have helped them accomplish what at times may have seemed impossible,” Routman said. “This panel, which will surely be a fantastic close to the Expo, will help our audience assume the challenge to drive change related to health and wellness in the built environment with gusto, bravery and confidence.”

The other panelists are: Sonja Bochart, principal, Shepley Bulfinch (moderator); Jeff Frost, project manager and healthy materials specialist, Brightworks Sustainability; and Bill Walsh, founder and president, Healthy Building Network.

“Innovation and Market Disruption: Lessons from the Field” will be presented Sept. 14, 3:00-4:30 p.m. at the Living Product Expo.