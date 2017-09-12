Back To Homepage

Metroflor’s Routman to participate in Living Product Expo 2017 panel

September 12, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

metroflor-newNorwalk, Conn.—Rochelle Routman, Metroflor’s chief sustainability officer, will participate in a panel during the Living Product Expo Sept. 12-14, in Pittsburgh, Pa. “Innovation and Market Disruption: Lessons from the Field” will feature four perspectives on how to successfully disrupt the industry and create change by challenging current ways of thinking, exploring new solutions, educating and inspiring action.

Along with Routman, who will represent the manufacturing sector, the other panelists span the consulting world, a design practice and a non-profit. Attendees will hear what has and hasn’t worked for creating transformative change within an organization to achieve sustainable outcomes. Through interactive exercises, attendees will learn ways to integrate these strategies to maximize results within their own professions or organizations.

“[The] panelists will describe their unique characteristics which have helped them accomplish what at times may have seemed impossible,” Routman said. “This panel, which will surely be a fantastic close to the Expo, will help our audience assume the challenge to drive change related to health and wellness in the built environment with gusto, bravery and confidence.”

The other panelists are: Sonja Bochart, principal, Shepley Bulfinch (moderator); Jeff Frost, project manager and healthy materials specialist, Brightworks Sustainability; and Bill Walsh, founder and president, Healthy Building Network.

“Innovation and Market Disruption: Lessons from the Field” will be presented Sept. 14, 3:00-4:30 p.m. at the Living Product Expo.

Tags
chief sustainability officerLiving Product ExpoMetroflorpanelRochelle Routman
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

MFA complete first annual general meeting

Calhoun, Ga.—The Multi-layer Flooring Association (MFA) welcomed new members at its first annual General Assembly, held July 26-27 in Dalton. The newly formed association gathered to define the innovative, robust

Read More

Armstrong Flooring launches new consumer campaign

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring announced the launch of a new consumer campaign, “The Floor is Yours,” kicking off a multi-year effort to bring the Armstrong story to life to a new

Read More

Armstrong Flooring unveils new fall promotion for Elevate retailers

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has introduced “The New Look of Tough” national retail promotion to correspond with its new TV and digital advertising campaign on HGTV to help drive in-store traffic during

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open