MFA complete first annual general meeting

Calhoun, Ga.—The Multi-layer Flooring Association (MFA) welcomed new members at its first annual General Assembly, held July 26-27 in Dalton. The newly formed association gathered to define the innovative, robust category of multi-layer polymer composite flooring as well as discuss the need for industry standards regarding performance, terminology, safety and sustainability.

The association joins 15 of the most influential flooring suppliers, including: Armstrong, CFL, EarthWerks, IVC, Karndean, Mannington, Metroflor, Mohawk, MP Global, Novalis, Pak Lite, PLI, Shaw, Torlys and USFloors.

“The MFA meeting was extremely productive with very robust discussions highlighting the pressing need for clear standards and industry terminology for all to use in this fast growth category,” said Harlan Stone, MFA president. “It was hard to believe it was only our first annual general assembly.”

Board members were also established and are as follows: Harlan Stone of Metroflor, MFA president; Philippe Erramuzpe of USFloors, vice president; Jamey Brock of Armstrong, secretary; and Mark Hansen of Novalis, treasurer.