Back To Homepage

MFA complete first annual general meeting

September 12, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MFA_photoCalhoun, Ga.—The Multi-layer Flooring Association (MFA) welcomed new members at its first annual General Assembly, held July 26-27 in Dalton. The newly formed association gathered to define the innovative, robust category of multi-layer polymer composite flooring as well as discuss the need for industry standards regarding performance, terminology, safety and sustainability.

The association joins 15 of the most influential flooring suppliers, including: Armstrong, CFL, EarthWerks, IVC, Karndean, Mannington, Metroflor, Mohawk, MP Global, Novalis, Pak Lite, PLI, Shaw, Torlys and USFloors.

“The MFA meeting was extremely productive with very robust discussions highlighting the pressing need for clear standards and industry terminology for all to use in this fast growth category,” said Harlan Stone, MFA president. “It was hard to believe it was only our first annual general assembly.”

Board members were also established and are as follows: Harlan Stone of Metroflor, MFA president; Philippe Erramuzpe of USFloors, vice president; Jamey Brock of Armstrong, secretary; and Mark Hansen of Novalis, treasurer.

Tags
annual general meetingindustry standardsmeetingMFAMulti-layer Flooring Association
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

MFA complete first annual general meeting

Calhoun, Ga.—The Multi-layer Flooring Association (MFA) welcomed new members at its first annual General Assembly, held July 26-27 in Dalton. The newly formed association gathered to define the innovative, robust

Read More

Armstrong Flooring launches new consumer campaign

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring announced the launch of a new consumer campaign, “The Floor is Yours,” kicking off a multi-year effort to bring the Armstrong story to life to a new

Read More

Armstrong Flooring unveils new fall promotion for Elevate retailers

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has introduced “The New Look of Tough” national retail promotion to correspond with its new TV and digital advertising campaign on HGTV to help drive in-store traffic during

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open