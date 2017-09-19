Mohawk Industries’ family of brands unites for hurricane relief

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries is taking action to serve the communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Across the company, associates are banding together to help by collecting supplies, transporting water, donating financially and developing platforms to provide further assistance.

“Mohawk’s efforts to help in times of need are at the core of the company culture,” said Brian Carson, president of Mohawk Flooring North America. “We care deeply about the communities where our employees and customers live and work. The resiliency and hope expressed by those affected have touched our hearts and inspired our actions.”

As the devastation from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma is fully realized, the need for flooring throughout impacted regions will be significant. Mohawk is putting programs in place to assist its customers in restoring their business operations and preparing for the recovery.

“The heart of the rebuilding effort will take place at the local level, and we want to offer guidance and support,” Carson said. “We have developed tools for customers in these regions that allow impacted consumers to get new flooring in their homes and small businesses quickly.”

These tools include enhanced financing and advertising programs along with increased products available for immediate shipment.

“Many organizations in the healthcare, workplace, education, hospitality sectors and beyond were greatly impacted by these catastrophic storms,” explained Michel Vermette, president of Mohawk Group, Mohawk’s commercial division. “Here lies an opportunity to leverage our strengths quickly and efficiently to meet the very specific needs of our neighbors in Florida and Texas. Together, we will help all of those affected to begin the process of mending and bettering communities after great tragedy.”

Customers are rallying behind Mohawk’s programs. Florida-based retailer Mark Compston, owner of Mark’s Floors, said, “Thankfully, our store is stable but many homes in our region suffered immense flooding and damage. By partnering with Mohawk, we can help put their lives, businesses and homes back together.”

After each hurricane, Mohawk’s top priority was to make sure its associates were sheltered and stable. To provide continued support for associates’ most pressing needs, Mohawk and Dal-Tile, Mohawk’s ceramic tile business, started a GoFundMe page so employees can provide donations to directly assist their co-workers.

“We moved quickly to ensure that employees had cash in hand to help make things a bit easier for them,” said John (J.T.) Turner Jr., president of Dal-Tile. “Very few of us can imagine what someone who survives a hurricane goes through emotionally. Our hope is that this immediate assistance will not only be a financial resource, but it will also reassure them that Mohawk and Dal-Tile have their backs as they begin to rebuild.”

After Hurricane Harvey, Dal-Tile also put together a Care Team that created customized help lists with items such as food, clothing, baby essentials, toiletries, cleaning products and pet supplies. Employees in Dallas donated designated items or sponsored entire families, providing each of the requested necessities to their colleagues.

“Some people lost everything, and you are still seeing them trying to accept this catastrophic reality,” Houston-based Mohawk truck driver Keith Lister explained. “I just encourage people to do whatever they can to help. Every little bit helps. Even the small things like bottled water and gas are important. It is hard to know where to start. So many people are going to need so many things.”

As more information becomes available about the extent of Hurricane Irma’s damage, Mohawk will also aid employees affected by that storm’s devastation with a focus on meeting essential needs first and then supporting their families’ recoveries over time.

Rebuilding communities

The company’s first concern is for the safety and stability of those affected, and Mohawk is working around the clock to help rebuild the communities that these catastrophic storms impacted.

Extending its ongoing partnership with United Way, Mohawk is increasing its 2017 corporate donations targeted to the Texas and Florida chapters. The company plans to raise additional relief funds to support United Way’s effort through targeted social media campaigns and an accompanying landing page experience. To date, United Way has raised more than $29 million for hurricane relief.

Mohawkhurricanerelief.com is where employees, customers and consumers can donate to United Way to support localized relief efforts in the areas devastated by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The site also activates Mohawk’s Friends and Family program, which provides a discount to assist consumers in these hard-hit regions. Consumers can visit the website for an easy, one-click stop to donate to the cause or find retailers that are providing discounts and special financing.

“Full recovery from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma will take time,” Carson added. “We want to create a sustained platform for people to continue supporting these communities as they work to rebuild and recover. We also want them to have a resource to locate Mohawk retailers in their respective areas.”

The company’s logistics team will also continue partnering with Calhoun-based Nature’s Big Springs Water to donate and deliver bottled water to communities impacted by the storms. Together, the companies have already provided more than 100,000 bottles of water to the Houston area, utilizing Mohawk’s fleet to deliver the bottles to local shelters.

To learn more about Mohawk Industries’ Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief efforts and how to help, visit mohawkhurricanerelief.com.