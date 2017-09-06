Back To Homepage

NeoCon 2018 calls for program submissions

September 06, 2017
NeoConChicago—NeoCon is seeking innovative thought leaders for the 50th edition of its prestigious conference program to be held June 11-13 at the Mart. The official call for presentations application is now available online at neoconcfp.com. Applications are due Oct. 30.

NeoCon programming is known for its diverse assortment of dynamic and timely seminars across leading tracks and categories. The 2018 offering will build on this legacy and include a special new programming designation on the “Future of Design.”

Now is the chance to join thousands of industry experts who have shaped the educational conferences of NeoCon. Selected speakers will gain visibility in the industry and contribute to the advancement of their profession at the momentous 50th edition of NeoCon.

Submission guidelines and specifics can be found at neoconcfp.com or neocon.com.

