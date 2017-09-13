NeoCon East previews educational program

Philadelphia—NeoCon East, billed as the Northeast’s premier commercial interiors design expo and conference, has provided an overview of the sessions that will take place during the event, scheduled to take place Nov. 15-16 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“Our aim for the NeoCon East educational offering is to inform, spark conversation, and provide professionals across disciplines a way to effectively and efficiently earn valuable CEU credits in just two days,” said Monica DeBartolo, director of programming. “The 2017 assortment caters to varying levels of practice and covers everything from the application of psychology to built projects and architecting ecosystems that inspire innovation, to exploring livable space efficiency and best practices in designing for the federal government.”

In addition to market-ready solutions from hundreds of companies across sectors and valuable networking opportunities, this year’s conference program will round out what organizers call the “comprehensive NeoCon East experience.” The lineup includes over 25 CEUs offering insight into what’s next in workplace, healthcare, hospitality, government, education and beyond.

Anchoring the program will be keynote speakers: Suzette Subance Ferrier, IIDA, design director, TPG Architecture; Zena Howard, AIA, LEED AP, managing director Perkins+Will, North Carolina Practice; David Insinga, AIA, chief architect, General Services Administration’s Public Building Service; and Alex Gilliam, founder, Public Workshop.

Seminars are $40 each when attendees register online before Nov. 10. After Nov. 10, all registration for seminars is on-site, subject to availability, at a fee of $50 each. Special discounts are available for students and government employees. The full list of seminars is available online at neoconeast.com.