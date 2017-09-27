Back To Homepage

Pergo launches TimberCraft laminate flooring

September 27, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-09-27 at 9.31.04 AMCalhoun, Ga.—Pergo has introduced TimberCraft, a laminate flooring with realistic wood visuals.

“Pergo uses patented UltraDef technology to create the realistic natural beauty of TimberCraft,” said Tina Larson, marketing director, Pergo. “The designs of this laminate flooring have a singular style—they imitate the warm and inviting variations of wood and are available in a range of colors from light gray oak to deep hickory.”

TimberCraft’s authentic looks come from deep embossed texturing that gives knots, graining and other character marks real-life depth as well as edge treatments that replicate the rustic and genuine edges of real hardwood planks.

Also, each style in the TimberCraft collection has two times more unique plank designs than ordinary laminate floors, which makes TimberCraft visually more interesting.

Easy-to-clean, stress-free TimberCraft is a perfect floor for busy families. ScratchGuard Advanced Finish protection provides superior scuff, scratch and stain resistance. Cleaning requires just a micro-fiber mop or vacuum.

To honor the nature from which TimberCraft gets inspiration, Pergo is contributing to the National Forest Foundation’s tree-planting program to help plant 5,000 trees in the United States.

“We are excited to be a Tree for Us partner with NFF,” Larson said. “Giving back to the environment is just one illustration of Pergo’s dedication to sustainability.”

For more information, visit pergo.com.

