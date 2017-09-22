RiteRug donates $350,000 of carpet to hurricane victims

Columbus, Ohio—In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, RiteRug Flooring has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to donate over 4,000 carpet remnants, totaling nearly $350,000, to provide comfort to hurricane victims in Texas and Florida. Carpet remnants are brand-new, first-quality pieces of carpet that are left over after cutting a roll of carpet in preparation for an installation job. The donated products can act as either temporary flooring while homeowners wait for their homes to be rebuilt or can be installed permanently.

After hearing about the damage left in Harvey and Irma’s path, Mickey Goldberg, RiteRug’s COO and president, knew something had to be done. “Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and Irma,” he said. “Our hope is that the carpet can provide those affected by the hurricane with some comfort and relief during this difficult time.”

RiteRug Flooring employees in nine markets—Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, Ohio, Charlotte, N.C., Columbia, S.C., Greenville, S.C., Nashville, Tenn., Indianapolis and Lexington, Ky.—will be working hard over the next few weeks loading hundreds of carpet remnants on trucks heading to Houston and Florida Habitat for Humanity facilities.