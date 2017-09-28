Back To Homepage

Shaw Industries provides support for hurricane relief

September 28, 2017
ShawFloors_logo_276Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries is committed to supporting the response and recovery efforts of communities affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and other natural disasters as part of the company’s corporate vision of creating a better future. The safety and well being of Shaw’s associates and customers directly affected by these events are a top priority.

Working alongside the American Red Cross, Shaw is listening to and addressing the needs of victims and volunteers as disasters strike and challenges continue to unfold. The company has chosen to partner with the American Red Cross due to the organization’s far-reaching network to effect meaningful change and their track record of transparency, donating an average of 90 cents of every dollar to the programs they service.

Shaw’s strategic plan for assisting with natural disasters is as follows:

  • Connect with affected associates and customers to ensure their safety and well-being.
  • Address property damage of associates and customers to explore needed physical and financial support.
  • Make corporate donations to the American Red Cross immediately following natural disasters.
  • Organize efficient and practical ways Shaw associates can donate money/supplies as needed.
  • Listen to the needs of first responders and the American Red Cross to ensure that supply donations make logistical sense and offer significant benefits.
  • Organize Shaw associate blood/collection drives as needed.
  • Donate flooring products for recovery and rebuilding efforts as needed.

To date, Shaw has provided the following support for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey:

  • Made a corporate contribution to the American Red Cross.
  • Invited associates and the community to support the Red Cross’ efforts by making monetary donations—the most efficient way to most quickly assist those impacted.
  • Offered grants to assist with expenses are available to Shaw associates who lost their homes.
  • Donated and transported bottled water as requested by the American Red Cross.
  • Enabled Shaw retailers to use Capture The Spirit points for American Red Cross donations with a corporate match for donations during a specified time period.
  • Extended sample/showroom replacement support and other special offers to retail customers.
  • Provided a dedicated customer service group to handle calls and expedite service.

The company will continue to evaluate needs and will take a similar long-term, strategic approach with Hurricane Irma.

For more information, visit shawinc.com.

Press Release

