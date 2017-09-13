Swiff-Train supports Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Houston—Swiff-Train announced it is providing relief for Hurricane Harvey victims. The Texas-based company had three of its distribution centers endure the hurricane. Despite extensive damage to employees’ homes and property, all personnel are safe and distribution operations are back to normal.

In addition to rallying company team members from all over Texas to help in multiple aspects, Swiff-Train has established a YouCaring fundraising account to raise funds for the recovery efforts. To donate, visit youcaring.com/swifftraincompany-930868.

Swiff-Train has also created product, display and showroom floor promotions to assist its customers with showrooms needs.

“The tremendous support from our business partners and vendors has been instrumental in our non-stop efforts to meet the supply demands,” said Shane Calloway, vice president of sales. “Swiff-Train is dedicated to supporting the storm victims through inventory, merchandising and teamwork.”