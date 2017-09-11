Tile & Carpet Town Carpet One Floor & Home installs flooring for new smart home

Syracuse, N.Y.—Tile & Carpet Town Carpet One Floor & Home in Dewitt, N.Y., recently installed flooring to help complete a smart home for SPC E-4 Matthew Leyva. The home was built through Building for America’s Bravest (BFAB) and marks the 33rd completed home since Carpet One Floor & Home partnered with the program in 2014. The home will be dedicated Sept. 11 to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives to protect America’s freedom since the attacks on the World Trade Center. The dedication ceremony will be live streamed via Upstream and can be accessed by visiting ustream.tv/channel/visual-technologies.

“Sept. 11 is a day that always makes us reflect on our freedom and the price many have paid to protect it,” said Eric Demaree, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “I can’t think of a better way to remember this sacrifice than helping to provide a smart home for one of these brave individuals.”

Army SPC E-4 Matthew Leyva was severely injured when he stepped on a pressure-plate improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on Aug. 9, 2011. The complex blast injury resulted in Leyva losing both his legs, four of his fingers (his pinky and ring fingers from each hand) and a shattered left elbow.

Carpet One Floor & Home has committed to install the flooring, provided by Mohawk Industries, for all homes built through the BFAB program. The cooperative of independent retailers has also supported the program through fundraising events and will participate at the upcoming T2T 5K Run/Walk organized by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To learn more, visit: carpetone.com/ourbravest.