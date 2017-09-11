Back To Homepage

Tile & Carpet Town Carpet One Floor & Home installs flooring for new smart home

September 11, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Syracuse, N.Y.—Tile & Carpet Town Carpet One Floor & Home in Dewitt, N.Y., recently installed flooring to help complete a smart home for SPC E-4 Matthew Leyva. The home was built through Building for America’s Bravest (BFAB) and marks the 33rd completed home since Carpet One Floor & Home partnered with the program in 2014. The home will be dedicated Sept. 11 to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives to protect America’s freedom since the attacks on the World Trade Center. The dedication ceremony will be live streamed via Upstream and can be accessed by visiting ustream.tv/channel/visual-technologies.

“Sept. 11 is a day that always makes us reflect on our freedom and the price many have paid to protect it,” said Eric Demaree, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “I can’t think of a better way to remember this sacrifice than helping to provide a smart home for one of these brave individuals.”

Army SPC E-4 Matthew Leyva was severely injured when he stepped on a pressure-plate improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on Aug. 9, 2011. The complex blast injury resulted in Leyva losing both his legs, four of his fingers (his pinky and ring fingers from each hand) and a shattered left elbow.

Carpet One Floor & Home has committed to install the flooring, provided by Mohawk Industries, for all homes built through the BFAB program. The cooperative of independent retailers has also supported the program through fundraising events and will participate at the upcoming T2T 5K Run/Walk organized by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To learn more, visit: carpetone.com/ourbravest. 

Tags
BFABbuilding for america's bravestflooringStephen Siller Tunnel to Towers FoundationTile & Carpet Town Carpet One Floor & Homeveterans
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

MFA complete first annual general meeting

Calhoun, Ga.—The Multi-layer Flooring Association (MFA) welcomed new members at its first annual General Assembly, held July 26-27 in Dalton. The newly formed association gathered to define the innovative, robust

Read More

Armstrong Flooring launches new consumer campaign

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring announced the launch of a new consumer campaign, “The Floor is Yours,” kicking off a multi-year effort to bring the Armstrong story to life to a new

Read More

Armstrong Flooring unveils new fall promotion for Elevate retailers

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has introduced “The New Look of Tough” national retail promotion to correspond with its new TV and digital advertising campaign on HGTV to help drive in-store traffic during

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open