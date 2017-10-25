American Olean introduces new commercial merchandising tools

Dallas—American Olean recently launched new commercial merchandising tools, the AO “library box” and its complementary “library cards”, expanding the brand’s merchandising resources and providing an effective way to present commercial product samples to decision-makers during the consideration and selection portions of the buying process.

“Our ongoing mission is to equip our distributors for success with the American Olean brand,” said Hector Narvaez, vice president of distributor sales. “We are not only sending our distributors out with a trusted brand name, but trend-forward products and effective merchandising tools to give them everything they need to excel at serving their customers, especially their A & D audience.”

American Olean’s new library box was developed to fit easily into architectural libraries and securely holds up to 11 commercial product library cards. The library cards showcase products from the recent spring and summer American Olean launches, including Merit, Perspecta, Elemental Canvas, Theoretical and Theoretical Bold. These cards feature product samples that customers can see and touch as well as information on technical specifications. Each library card is 8 x 14, conveniently fitting into the library box dimensions of 6.5 x 17 x 14.

For more information, visit: americanolean.com.