Armstrong Flooring launches Paragon solid hardwood

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring is revolutionizing the hardwood flooring industry with the introduction of Paragon solid hardwood with Diamond 10 technology, offering the timeless beauty of genuine hardwood and the ultimate in scratch resistance.

Paragon hardwood is made from 100% solid Appalachian wood and offers today’s most in-demand wood colors and textures. The collection features a variety of choices in both high- and low-gloss finishes. Three popular looks include smooth hardwood, for a timeless, consistently beautiful look; scraped, for richly textured floors that are full of character and built for rugged durability; and brushed, planks that are textured by gently removing the soft portion of the wood for a natural visual full of depth. All Paragon floors come with a lifetime limited residential warranty.

Martha King, world champion competitive wood chopper, is the brand ambassador for Paragon in Armstrong Flooring’s “The Floor is Yours” campaign, which includes television commercials on HGTV, digital advertisements, social media content and in-person activations. Whether selecting, chopping, cutting or generally imposing her will on wood, Martha perfectly represents the refined beauty and world-class toughness of Armstrong Flooring hardwood.

For more information, visit powerofparagon.com.