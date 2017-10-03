Armstrong Flooring plants to host students for Manufacturing Day

Lancaster, Pa.—Five Armstrong Flooring locations across the country will host students for plant tours, activities and presentations during this year’s Manufacturing Day, sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers.

“We have planned events with local schools to give students tours of our facilities and a firsthand look at the wide variety of exciting careers available in manufacturing,” said Don Maier, Armstrong Flooring CEO and a board member of the National Association of Manufacturers. “Manufacturing today is technologically advanced and offers exciting career opportunities. This is an important step in engaging with the next generation who will drive our economy and future innovations.”

The activities and participating plants are as follows:

Armstrong’s headquarters in Lancaster, Pa., will host students from Pequea Valley Intermediate School on Oct. 4. The students will conduct science experiments and learn about science and engineering jobs in manufacturing.

The company’s plant in South Gate, Calif., will host students from local vocational schools and colleges for tours on Oct. 5, giving them an opportunity to learn how commercial and residential flooring is produced.

The plant in Elkins, W.Va., will have employees from the hardwood flooring plant in nearby Beverly staff an informational booth on Oct. 6 as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Forestry and Wood Products Exhibit.

Armstrong’s floor tile plant in Kankakee, Ill., will host several groups from the welding classes at Kankakee Area Career Center on Oct. 13.

The company’s resilient sheet plant in Stillwater, Okla., will host a tour and panel discussion to showcase manufacturing careers to high school students on Oct. 24.

For more details, visit Armstrong Flooring events on the Manufacturing Day website.