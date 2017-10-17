Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring raises Airbase dealers to ‘Elite’ status

October 17, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-10-17 at 10.39.56 AMLancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has announced that all 12 AirBase Carpet and Tile superstore locations have achieved Elite Retailer status. The retailers serve markets in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Jersey and South Carolina.

“We are proud to recognize and thank AirBase for their continuing excellence and commitment to the Armstrong Flooring Elite Program,” said Tom Cole, senior channel marketing manager, aligned retail, Armstrong Flooring. “They are consistently on the forefront of our industry and have been a valuable partner. AirBase is a great organization of people who love the home building and home improvement industry. You can see the pride they take in combining their resources to fulfill the home décor needs of their customers.”

AirBase, a third-generation, family-owned and operated business, is built upon a proud heritage of providing customers a unique combination of unprecedented value, massive selection and unsurpassed customer service. They carry a wide variety of flooring options for the home, available for pick up in store, shipped anywhere in the U.S. or installed next day by the company’s professional installers.

“We have worked closely with Armstrong for decades and enjoy a long-standing history,” said Michael Longwill, president, Airbase Carpet and Tile Mart. “The laser focus on flooring since Armstrong has become a standalone company demonstrates its full commitment to us, the retailer, as well as the consumer.”

Other Airbase dealers attest to the value of partnering with Armstrong. As Steve Milam, sales manager, Airbase Carpet and Tile, explains: “Armstrong is a globally recognized brand, and has both retailer and consumer confidence. The Elevate Program helps us with distinct product lines, provides selling stories, merchandising and training. It is customized to address our specific needs. As an Elite Dealer, we receive top of the line support from Armstrong and its reps.”

 

