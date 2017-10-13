Armstrong Flooring receives FloorScore certification for solid hardwood products

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has achieved FloorScore certification for the company’s solid hardwood products including the Armstrong, Bruce and Capella brands. All Armstrong wood manufacturing facilities including Beverly, W.Va., Warren, Ark., and West Plains, Mo., are now FloorScore certified.

FloorScore is a certification program that helps specifiers and end users easily identify manufacturers and products that adhere to the strictest standards for indoor environmental practices and production.

Armstrong has a long history of recycling and environmental stewardship—from re-using cork waste for linoleum floors in the early 1900s to using waste wood dust as a source of renewable energy for its manufacturing facilities.

“Achieving FloorScore certification for our solid wood products further demonstrates the Armstrong Flooring commitment to provide safe, high-quality products to our customers,” said Amy Costello, sustainability manager, Armstrong Flooring. “As the leading manufacturer of flooring in North America, Armstrong Flooring is committed to sustaining natural resources and reducing our environmental impact. A supporting certification program such as FloorScore help advance Armstrong’s corporate to the environment and responsible product manufacturing.”

Over 95% of all Armstrong Flooring products by volume are FloorScore certified including engineered wood, laminate, luxury vinyl flooring, linoleum, vinyl tile and vinyl sheet flooring.

For more information, visit armstrongflooring.com.