Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring receives FloorScore certification for solid hardwood products

October 13, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Armstrong Logo 2016Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has achieved FloorScore certification for the company’s solid hardwood products including the Armstrong, Bruce and Capella brands. All Armstrong wood manufacturing facilities including Beverly, W.Va., Warren, Ark., and West Plains, Mo., are now FloorScore certified.

FloorScore is a certification program that helps specifiers and end users easily identify manufacturers and products that adhere to the strictest standards for indoor environmental practices and production.

Armstrong has a long history of recycling and environmental stewardship—from re-using cork waste for linoleum floors in the early 1900s to using waste wood dust as a source of renewable energy for its manufacturing facilities.

“Achieving FloorScore certification for our solid wood products further demonstrates the Armstrong Flooring commitment to provide safe, high-quality products to our customers,” said Amy Costello, sustainability manager, Armstrong Flooring. “As the leading manufacturer of flooring in North America, Armstrong Flooring is committed to sustaining natural resources and reducing our environmental impact. A supporting certification program such as FloorScore help advance Armstrong’s corporate to the environment and responsible product manufacturing.”

Over 95% of all Armstrong Flooring products by volume are FloorScore certified including engineered wood, laminate, luxury vinyl flooring, linoleum, vinyl tile and vinyl sheet flooring.

For more information, visit armstrongflooring.com.

Tags
Armstrong flooringcertificationflooringFloorsFloorScorenewssolid hardwood products
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Certified Floorcovering Installers Association goes global

Forney, Texas—Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) has expanded its presence in China, according to Robert Varden, vice president. Negotiations to establish a CFI satellite operation in Shanghai have been underway

Read More

Armstrong Flooring receives FloorScore certification for solid hardwood products

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has achieved FloorScore certification for the company’s solid hardwood products including the Armstrong, Bruce and Capella brands. All Armstrong wood manufacturing facilities including Beverly, W.Va., Warren, Ark.,

Read More

National Karastan Month celebrates signature style, consumer savings

Calhoun, Ga.—National Karastan Month kicked off Sept. 21 and runs through Nov. 7. This annual celebration of the distinctive luxury brand offers consumer savings and extensive promotional campaigns for Karastan

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close