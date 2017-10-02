Carpet One Floor & Home welcomes new advisory council members

Manchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home has announced four new members to its advisory council: Kelly McDonald, McDonald Carpet One Floor & Home, Boulder, Colo.; Chris Taylor, Carpet Master Carpet One Floor & Home, Latham, N.Y.; Laura Rosborough, Carpet One Floor & Home, Mentor, Ohio; and Dean Kelly, Carpet Baggers Carpet One Floor & Home, Charleston, S.C. Carpet One Floor & Homes 12-member council meets periodically through the year to advise senior management and help shape the direction of programs developed by the flooring retailer cooperative.

“Our advisory council is essential to make sure our strategy is in line with what our members need,” said Eric Demaree, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “We depend on them to be the voice of our membership and they are there to challenge us to provide the best service possible to our members.”

Each new advisory member was selected to represent one of four regions previously represented by retiring members Cindy Corbett, John Mazzullo, Scot Hill and Will Dukes.

All new members of the advisory council will take on their official duties at the annual fall advisory council meeting taking place the first week of October in New Orleans, La.