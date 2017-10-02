Back To Homepage

Carpet One Floor & Home welcomes new advisory council members

October 02, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-10-02 at 3.42.04 PMManchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home has announced four new members to its advisory council: Kelly McDonald, McDonald Carpet One Floor & Home, Boulder, Colo.; Chris Taylor, Carpet Master Carpet One Floor & Home, Latham, N.Y.; Laura Rosborough, Carpet One Floor & Home, Mentor, Ohio; and Dean Kelly, Carpet Baggers Carpet One Floor & Home, Charleston, S.C. Carpet One Floor & Homes 12-member council meets periodically through the year to advise senior management and help shape the direction of programs developed by the flooring retailer cooperative.

“Our advisory council is essential to make sure our strategy is in line with what our members need,” said Eric Demaree, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “We depend on them to be the voice of our membership and they are there to challenge us to provide the best service possible to our members.”

Each new advisory member was selected to represent one of four regions previously represented by retiring members Cindy Corbett, John Mazzullo, Scot Hill and Will Dukes.

All new members of the advisory council will take on their official duties at the annual fall advisory council meeting taking place the first week of October in New Orleans, La.

For more information, visit joincarpetone.com or ccaglobalpartners.com/divisions/carpet-one.

Tags
advisory councilCarpet OneCarpet One Floor & HomeCCA Globalfall meetingmeetingnew members
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Haines sales, marketing department undergoes changes

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines announced that Chris Pratt, chief sales and marketing officer, is no longer with the organization effective Oct. 3. The Haines team thanks Pratt for his contributions to

Read More

Dalton innovator receives GaMEP 2017 Faces of Manufacturing Award

Dalton, Ga.—The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) has named Marten Hutchison a 2017 Faces of Manufacturing Award recipient. Hutchison, lead innovation manager at Shaw Industries Group, headquartered here, is one

Read More

Laticrete launches new Spartacote urethane cement

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced Spartacote urethane cement to provide commercial and industrial production facility managers with a durable, high-performance coating system that can withstand thermal shock, heavy traffic and harsh

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open