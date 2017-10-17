Back To Homepage

Carpet One reveals 2017 pink ribbon welcome mat

October 17, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

257593-WM2017_2175-ac5308-original-1504614036Manchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home released its 2017 collection of pink ribbon welcome mats to support breast cancer research, with 18 new mats that are stylish, humorous or whimsical to marry with any home design preference. The Carpet One Welcomes Your Support campaign has been raising funds to support organizations and researchers searching for a cure since 2004 and has raised almost one million dollars so far.

Twenty-five percent of each sale will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Each mat is made in the USA complete with a sturdy rubber backing and a pink ribbon to remind people of the cause each mat stands behind. All of Carpet One Floor & Home’s welcome mats are stain- and water-resistant and machine-washable.

“I love the passion and creativity that goes into this collection of welcome mats,” said Terri Daniels, vice president of public relations for Carpet One Floor & Home. “Each design has a story to tell. It’s rewarding to brighten our customers’ doorsteps while we’re working to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

In their traditional use as welcome mats, Carpet One Floor & Home’s pink ribbon mats help keep floors clean by trapping dirt before it makes its way into a home, but the versatile designs add color and protection to any area of the house, including foyers, kitchens, baths, pet areas and more.

Pink ribbon welcome mats are available year round at Carpet One Floor & Home stores for approximately $24.99. These pink ribbon mats make great gifts and add a special touch to a home.

For more information, visit carpetone.com.

Tags
2017BCRFBreast Cancer Research FoundationCarpet OneCarpet One Floor & Homepink ribbon welcome mat
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Carpet One reveals 2017 pink ribbon welcome mat

Manchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home released its 2017 collection of pink ribbon welcome mats to support breast cancer research, with 18 new mats that are stylish, humorous or whimsical to

Read More

Armstrong Flooring raises Airbase dealers to ‘Elite’ status

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has announced that all 12 AirBase Carpet and Tile superstore locations have achieved Elite Retailer status. The retailers serve markets in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Jersey and

Read More

Galleher, 3M provide support for fire relief

San Francisco—Galleher and 3M are partnering to help those impacted by the fires in California. Both companies are sending food, clothing and supplies to people in need in Napa, Solano

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close