Carpet One reveals 2017 pink ribbon welcome mat

Manchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home released its 2017 collection of pink ribbon welcome mats to support breast cancer research, with 18 new mats that are stylish, humorous or whimsical to marry with any home design preference. The Carpet One Welcomes Your Support campaign has been raising funds to support organizations and researchers searching for a cure since 2004 and has raised almost one million dollars so far.

Twenty-five percent of each sale will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Each mat is made in the USA complete with a sturdy rubber backing and a pink ribbon to remind people of the cause each mat stands behind. All of Carpet One Floor & Home’s welcome mats are stain- and water-resistant and machine-washable.

“I love the passion and creativity that goes into this collection of welcome mats,” said Terri Daniels, vice president of public relations for Carpet One Floor & Home. “Each design has a story to tell. It’s rewarding to brighten our customers’ doorsteps while we’re working to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

In their traditional use as welcome mats, Carpet One Floor & Home’s pink ribbon mats help keep floors clean by trapping dirt before it makes its way into a home, but the versatile designs add color and protection to any area of the house, including foyers, kitchens, baths, pet areas and more.

Pink ribbon welcome mats are available year round at Carpet One Floor & Home stores for approximately $24.99. These pink ribbon mats make great gifts and add a special touch to a home.

For more information, visit carpetone.com.