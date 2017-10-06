Ecore enhances its Polyflor product offerings

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore Commercial has refined its offering of Polyflor resilient vinyl flooring products in an effort to streamline selection and facilitate faster product fulfillment. The updated portfolio includes 16 new homogenous, heterogeneous and slip resistant vinyl surfaces, as well as premium flooring from the Expona luxury vinyl tile collection.

“Polyflor is an internationally renowned flooring manufacturer with an extremely large product line,” said Bo Barber, vice president of marketing and business development, Ecore, the U.S. distributor for the UK-based company. “Ecore narrowed down our offering, in an effort to provide better focus on the products we support. This has also allowed us to bring in substantial inventory of key products and colors, something Ecore has not previously done.”

The homogenous surfaces available include: Pearlazzo PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll with a textured look; 2000 PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll or tile that has a marbleized look; and Classic Mystique PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll or tile with non-directional, two-tone chips.

The heterogeneous surfaces available include: Forest fx PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll that looks like real wood, and Bloc PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll available in solid colors with a textured emboss.

The slip resistant surfaces available include: Polysafe Verona PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll featuring a solid background with chip accents; Polysafe Modena, a 2.0mm vinyl roll with subtle micro granite decoration; Polysafe Arena PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll that looks like stone, concrete or textile; Polysafe Vogue Ultra PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll featuring a solid background with multi-chip salt and pepper accents; Polysafe Wood fx PUR, a 2.0mm vinyl roll that looks like real wood; Polysafe Hydro Evolve, a 2.0mm vinyl roll featuring solid colors with a raised emboss; and Polysafe Apex, a 2.5mm vinyl roll with a solid background and sparkling sand-like visual.

The Expona luxury vinyl tile surfaces available include: Expona Control PUR, a 2.5mm slip resistant luxury vinyl tile that looks like stone or wood; Expona Flow PUR 2.0mm heterogeneous vinyl roll that features wood, textile and stone visuals; Expona Commercial PUR, a 2.5mm luxury vinyl tile with a wood, stone and stylized look; and, Expona Design PUR, a 3.0mm vinyl tile in wood, stone and effect, which features graphic interpretations of everyday items.

For more information, visit: ecorecommercial.com/Products/Polyflor.