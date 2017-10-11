Emser Tile releases Latitude collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile introduces Latitude, a glazed body match porcelain tile inspired by the ethereal beauty of the northern lights. The series’ painterly movement provides an organic sense of structure and transforms interiors through dynamic movement and design.

Five elegant neutrals—graphite, gray, ivory, taupe and white—evoke a sense of emotion in a myriad of residential and commercial environments, from spa-like showers to fireplace facades. Pattern variations achieved through dynamic, high-resolution graphics further enhance the collection’s appeal.

The collection is available in 12 x 24 tiles, 2 x 2 mosaics and 3 x 12 SBN. It is suitable for both floor and wall applications, contributes to LEED v4 certification and improves indoor air quality with zero VOC emissions.

For more information, visit emser.com/products/latitude.