Back To Homepage

Florida Tile assists in hurricane rebuilding efforts

October 23, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Go2 Truck vrs 3Lexington, Ky.–Florida Tile’s management and employees are helping those impacted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Immediately after the storms, employees initiated a “week of giving” to raise money for the American Red Cross, helping to provide emergency supplies for those affected.

In addition the company has donated tile for rebuilding efforts. The first of 10 full truckloads of donated tile recently left the company’s Lawrenceburg, Ky., distribution center, according to Ashley Donaldson, director of customer care. Working in partnership with Operation Compassion, Florida Tile is delivering the product to charities in the path of the storms to help residents and businesses rebuild.

“When our team gathered and discussed the scenes we were witnessing on the news, we became very mindful of our blessings and decided that we wanted to help those facing these unimaginable hardships,” Donaldson said.

Tags
Florida Tilehurricane relief
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett named finalist in LearningScapes award competition

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett North America is supporting and participating in the Association for Learning Environments’ (A4LE) LearningScapes 2017, to be held Oct. 26–29 in Atlanta. The manufacturer is a Platinum-level sponsor of

Read More

Gilford Johnson Flooring to purchase Mastercraft

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford Johnson Flooring, a portfolio company of Blue Equity, has purchased Mastercraft Flooring Distributors, one of South Florida’s leading floor covering distributors. “Mastercraft is the perfect partner for Gilford

Read More

Laticrete named one of Connecticut’s top family-owned businesses

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has been honored by Hartford Business Journal at its 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region. “This award pays tribute

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close