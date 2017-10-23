Florida Tile assists in hurricane rebuilding efforts

Lexington, Ky.–Florida Tile’s management and employees are helping those impacted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Immediately after the storms, employees initiated a “week of giving” to raise money for the American Red Cross, helping to provide emergency supplies for those affected.

In addition the company has donated tile for rebuilding efforts. The first of 10 full truckloads of donated tile recently left the company’s Lawrenceburg, Ky., distribution center, according to Ashley Donaldson, director of customer care. Working in partnership with Operation Compassion, Florida Tile is delivering the product to charities in the path of the storms to help residents and businesses rebuild.

“When our team gathered and discussed the scenes we were witnessing on the news, we became very mindful of our blessings and decided that we wanted to help those facing these unimaginable hardships,” Donaldson said.