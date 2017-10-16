Back To Homepage

Galleher, 3M provide support for fire relief

October 16, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-10-16 at 2.47.03 PMSan Francisco—Galleher and 3M are partnering to help those impacted by the fires in California. Both companies are sending food, clothing and supplies to people in need in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. 3M and Galleher will also be delivering smoke masks, earplugs, garbage bags and bottled water to Santa Rosa and Napa.

Galleher is also allowing relief workers to use its Rohnert Park warehouse—near Santa Rosa—as a staging area, helping to offload trucks of donations pouring in from all over the country and storing the supplies until they can be distributed to those most in need.

The company is also asking its customers to donate supplies. Donations can include: nonperishable foods, canned goods, chips/snacks, energy bars, dry salami, cereal, powdered milk, instant coffee, dog food/toys, eye drops, personal-hygiene items, diapers (sizes 1-6), Pedialyte, mouth wash, nail clippers and new clothing.

Anyone interested in donating can check the following links for individuals with specific needs, including people looking for used clothing.

3M, California, fire relief, Galleher, Napa, Santa Rosa, Solano, Sonoma
