Gerflor continues efforts for hurricane relief

Chicago—Gerflor USA expands its efforts to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma with a water donation. The resilient flooring company, made up of the Gerflor, Connor Sports and Sport Court brands, sent 7,200 bottles of water to the Houston Food Bank.

“In times of need, monetary support always helps,” said Lauren Gillian, director, social responsibility, Gerflor USA. “Our employee match donation program will aid families financially in their efforts to rebuild their homes and lives in the wake of this summer’s natural disasters, but we knew we could do more. Our water donation initiative is one way to provide more immediate relief to those who may be still without basic necessities.”