Back To Homepage

Gerflor continues efforts for hurricane relief

October 03, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

image004Chicago—Gerflor USA expands its efforts to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma with a water donation. The resilient flooring company, made up of the Gerflor, Connor Sports and Sport Court brands, sent 7,200 bottles of water to the Houston Food Bank.

“In times of need, monetary support always helps,” said Lauren Gillian, director, social responsibility, Gerflor USA. “Our employee match donation program will aid families financially in their efforts to rebuild their homes and lives in the wake of this summer’s natural disasters, but we knew we could do more. Our water donation initiative is one way to provide more immediate relief to those who may be still without basic necessities.”

Tags
donationflooringFloorsGerflor USAhurricane reliefwater
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Haines sales, marketing department undergoes changes

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines announced that Chris Pratt, chief sales and marketing officer, is no longer with the organization effective Oct. 3. The Haines team thanks Pratt for his contributions to

Read More

Dalton innovator receives GaMEP 2017 Faces of Manufacturing Award

Dalton, Ga.—The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) has named Marten Hutchison a 2017 Faces of Manufacturing Award recipient. Hutchison, lead innovation manager at Shaw Industries Group, headquartered here, is one

Read More

Laticrete launches new Spartacote urethane cement

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced Spartacote urethane cement to provide commercial and industrial production facility managers with a durable, high-performance coating system that can withstand thermal shock, heavy traffic and harsh

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open