Gilford Johnson Flooring to purchase Mastercraft

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford Johnson Flooring, a portfolio company of Blue Equity, has purchased Mastercraft Flooring Distributors, one of South Florida’s leading floor covering distributors.

“Mastercraft is the perfect partner for Gilford Johnson,” said Scott Roy, president and CEO of Gilford Johnson Flooring. “While in the same industry, Mastercraft fills out our southeastern reach with a full, complementary range of products and services in Florida. In addition, we are optimistic about expanding the Mastercraft territory into international markets beyond the State of Florida.”

Harvey Johnson, president, Mastercraft Flooring Distributors explained the company is always looking for ways to improve the products and services it offers. He added, “By joining forces with Gilford Johnson, we will have the tools to make our customers even more successful. I believe that the acquisition of Mastercraft by Gilford Johnson Flooring will continue my legacy of dedication, hard work and commitment to offer the highest quality products and the best customer service in the industry and I will be staying on to oversee the integration as well as driving sales in the Florida market.”

Gilford Johnson’s plans for the future include expanding the business with acquisitions, new partners and new product lines to become one of the leading distributors in the nation.

For more information, visit blueequity.com or gilfordjohnson.com