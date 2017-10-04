Back To Homepage

Haines sales, marketing department undergoes changes

October 04, 2017
HainesGlen Burnie, Md.—Haines announced that Chris Pratt, chief sales and marketing officer, is no longer with the organization effective Oct. 3. The Haines team thanks Pratt for his contributions to the business and wishes him much success in his future endeavors.

In addition, Haines has promoted Brian Green to senior vice president – CMH sales and marketing. In this new role, Green will lead all sales and marketing efforts for the company’s CMH flooring division. Haines’ Armstrong Flooring division will continue to be led by Greg Vale, Haines vice president – Armstrong Flooring sales and marketing, who will now lead all marketing as well as sales efforts for his division. Randy Ahlgrim, Haines director – supplies division, will continue in his role as leader of the company’s supplies division.

All three division leaders will report directly to Michael Barrett, president and CEO, with the two sales leaders also being supported by Hoy Lanning, Haines’ senior CEO advisor.

Press Release

